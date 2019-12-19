Strikes over pension reform in France have entered their third week, as prime minister Édouard Philippe holds more talks with union heads in an attempt to broker a Christmas truce.

Uncertainty lingers over a possible government compromise. In the meantime, travel is disrupted, while retailers, restaurants and hotels are feeling the pinch due to protests.

French president Emmanuel Macron spoke on Wednesday of a "possible improvement around the retirement age", which in the reform will be pushed to 64, from 62, for those who want to retire with a full pension.

15th day of action

Unions have called for strikes to continue until the end of December. Thursday once again saw train travel heavily disrupted, with stations, ports and factories not functioning.

Demonstrations have been taking place around France, with police in Rouen saying as many as 3,000 have marched.

"We don't want to be slaves. We won't negotiate on the weight of chains and cannonballs. There will be no truce! We won't give up anything!" said Fabrice Lerestif, secretary of the FO 35 union, at the start of a demonstration in Rennes that drew around 2,000. One thousand marched in Marseille according to the police.

In Paris, several hundred people marched between Gare de Lyon to Gare de l’Est.

Travel chaos

The state-owned SNCF rail company has urged passengers to postpone their journeys, saying their services are severely disrupted by the strikes.

On Thursday, just two out of five TGVs (high speed service) were running, while four out of 10 TERs (national and regional services) were planned.

In the capital, six metro lines are totally closed.

Commerce takes a hit

Retailers have reported a 25% to 30% drop in turnover in the Paris region in the last week, according to Procos, the specialist trade federation.

The Conseil du Commerce de France (CdCF) has calculated a 20% drop in activity in the Paris region across all sectors combiens, with trades particularly affected: perfumers, toy stores, chocolate makers.

However, "in the large provincial towns, activity is continuing, not in a euphoric way of course, but it is stable," said William Koeberlé, the organisation's president.

Secretary of State Agnès Pannier-Runacher called for a truce for Christmas and urged people to shop at local merchants, saying "this is the time to reach out to them.”

The hotel and restaurant industries have been hit particularly hard, with turnover for hotels down 30%, cafes down 40% and restaurants down 45%, according to a survey of the GNI-Synhorcat union, its spokesman Franck Trouet said.

The situation is particularly "catastrophic in Paris", according to Franck Delvau, co-president for Paris and the Ile-de-France region of the Union des métiers et industries de l'hôtellerie (Umih). "Not only will there be no more events, conferences, seminars between now and the end of the year, but there is a new phenomenon: we no longer have any bookings at all.”

Meeting with unions

The Prime Minister was due to have further talks with union leaders on Thursday afternoon, as the government tried to improve the situation ahead of Christmas.

Macron has revealed he is “willing to improve” the key reform of his premiership, and has set the "objective of obtaining a break from the social movement during the holidays," according to the Élysée Palace.

What does the public think?

A poll suggested 66% of the public support the introduction of a universal pension system putting an end to special schemes, which is the basis of the reform proposed by Macron.

However 54% support or have sympathy for the trade unions and youth organisations leading the strikes, according to the Ipsos poll for CNews and Sud Radio.

Furthermore, 61% do not approve of the equilibrium retirement age of 64, the issue at the centre of the battle between the strikers and the government.