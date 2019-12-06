This week, a nationwide strike over pension reform by transport workers, teachers and other professionals brought France to a near standstill.

Meanwhile, more than 50 world leaders have gathered for the 2019 United Nations Climate Change (COP25) conference in Madrid. The event was moved to Spain’s capital from Chile due to ongoing civil unrest in the country. The situation remains heated in Santiago.

In Poland, Angela Merkel visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp for the first time in her 14 years as chancellor.

Here's a look on this week in pictures:

A fire and rescue officer hoses down his truck as his crew battles a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Angela Merkel visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial on Friday for the first time in her 14-year chancellorship. Oswiecim, Poland. December 6, 2019. Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Police disperse tear gas canisters against demonstrators in Lyon during France’s nationwide strike over pension reform. December 5, 2019. Lyon, France. Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

A Kenyan official says a six-story building has collapsed in the capital, Nairobi, with some people feared to be trapped in the debris. Nairobi, Kenya. December 6, 2019. Baz Ratner/Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency. December 4, 2019. KCNA

Bowing to international pressure, Bosnian authorities agreed on Friday to dismantle a makeshift refugee camp of freezing snow-covered tents, but some migrants living there have been refusing food in protest at being resettled. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

An apartment building damaged by a gas explosion is seen in Presov, Slovakia. December 6, 2019. Reuters

Social unrest and mass protests over inequality and injustice have paralysed Chile for seven weeks. A man on a bicycle is sprayed by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. December 5, 2019. Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters Pablo Sanhueza