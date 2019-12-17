Thirty years ago, an uprising in Romania ended the communist regime in the country.

The uprising broke out in December 1989 in Timișoara as a small crowd gathered to protest the eviction of pastor Laszlo Tokes.

Those memories still haunt Constantin Duma, known in the city as the photographer of the revolution.

He remembers armoured vehicles advancing over a bridge towards students. He said he saw a woman crushed by the trucks.

The day after the revolution, communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu ordered police to respond to the protesters.

Traian Orban told Euronews that he still feels the pain from the bullet that hit his leg and remembers hearing the protesters outside.

Ceaușescu and his wife were killed by a firing squad on December 25, 1989, following a quick trial.

Thirty years on from the bloody uprising, young people say they are aware of the sacrifice.

"I believe that every generation must have its own Revolution. No matter if it’s different because for sure it is, maybe the same thing happens but in a different context," student Andreea Diana Barta told Euronews.

Watch the full report from Euronews' Mari Jeanne Ion in the video player above.