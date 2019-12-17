Light show brings festive cheer to New Taipei City

City dwellers in Taiwan are being treated to a visual feast over the festive period.
Christmasland sees laser light displays over an 8,800 square-metre area of New Taipei City.
The projection space is the annual event's largest ever, according to organisers. The city government decorates the eight overpasses around the city hall with attractive lights.
New Taipei City surrounds Taipei and is considered an extension to the capital of Taiwan.
