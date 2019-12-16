Riccardo Muti conducts Christmas concert in Italian Senate

Italy's Senate has held its annual Christmas Concert, this year featuring world-famous Riccardo Muti conducting the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

The event included music by Vincenzo Bellini, Giuseppe Verdi, Alfredo Catalani, Umberto Giordano, Giuseppe Martucci, Gioachino Rossini.

Sunday's concert was inaugurated by President of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati.

"The Christmas Concert, entrusted to the main representative of Italian culture in the world, Maestro Riccardo Muti, is an exceptional opportunity to celebrate the art, history and beauty of Italy. In a word: 'Italianness'," said Casellati.

By tradition, money from ticket sales is donated to charity.