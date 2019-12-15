Pope Francis blesses baby Jesus statues during Angelus

Speaking from the window of his studio in the Apostolic Palace, the Pope greeted the children present in St Peter’s Square, telling them he blessed the statues of the Child Jesus for their Christmas Scenes “with all my heart.”
Recalling his recent Apostolic Letter on the meaning and importance of the Nativity Scene, he said, "the crib is like a living Gospel.
Contemplating the Christmas story is like setting out on a spiritual journey, drawn by the humility of the God who became man in order to encounter every man and woman.”
“So great is His love for us”, quoted the Pontiff, “that He became one of us, so that we, in turn, might become one with Him.”
More No Comment
Ice fishing season kicks off in China's Changan Lake
Overall champion crowned at the World Drone Racing Championships in China
Protesters clash with police during demonstrations in central London
Demonstrators stage anti-fossil fuels protest on last day of COP25
'It's been a blast': Detroit power plant demolished with explosives
'Largest maze of clear ice in US' opens in Washington DC
French actress Juliette Binoche celebrated at European Film Awards
Banksy, bananas and banners as art takes centre stage
Heavy rain and cold weather hits migrants on Greek island of Lesbos
Algeria protesters say they reject 'fake' election results
A hero's welcome for Boris at No.10
The torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will kick off in Fukushima
New Kanji, new era in Japan
Royal ceremony held with more than 52 ships in Thailand