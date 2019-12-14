On the last day of the last competition of the year, our woman of the day was France’s Fanny Estelle Posvite. New to the -78kg category as of March this year, Posvite sealed her first Master’s title by defeating former world champion and double Olympic Medallist, her teammate and rival Audrey Tcheumeo.

At +100kg, World and Olympic Medallist Harasawa Hisayoshi took gold. He was denied a chance of a rematch but still stood atop the podium.

He was awarded his medal by Mr. Vladimir Barta, Head Sport Director for the International Judo Federation.

After a fantastic day of defeating some of judo’s biggest stars, 2019 World Bronze Medallist and man of the day Michael Korrel produced an incredible performance. In the semi-final, Korrel stunned fans of judo all over the world as he sent Liparteliani of Georgia flying with this enormous uchi-mata. But his momentum did not stop there.

In the final, he faced former world champion Aaron Wolf and devastated him with an effective drop seoi nage in Golden Score. He was absolutely thrilled to become World Masters Champion, ending what is surely the best year of his career.

He was awarded his medal by Dr. Lisa Allan, Competition Manager for the International Judo Federation.

Korrel said:

“Me and my coach Benito Maij talked about it. We go every match, we start from zero. And every time again. And I fight all of those guys already before.

"Liparteliani is a hero in sport, he is one of the biggest opponents I need to fight, and winning like this is an amazing feeling.

"I really had the confidence and the energy to win today and I did it.”

World Number 2 Tessie Savelkouls took the second gold for the Netherlands today, following in the footsteps of her compatriot, she scored with a dropping technique in golden score. She beat Azerbaijan’s Iryna Kindzerska with a rolling Seoi-nage for Waza-ari

She was awarded her medal by IJF Refereeing Supervisor Mr. Neil Adams.

A surprise came from Junior World Champion Lasha Bekauri of Georgia, who defeated the world number one Nikoloz Sherazadishvili in the -90kg final. A massive result for the young Georgian.

Our move of the day came from the Silver medalist at -100kg, Aaron Wolf. A textbook Uchi-mata against World Medallist Karl-Richard Frey of Germany set him on his journey to his podium spot.

A fantastic end to a fantastic year of judo.