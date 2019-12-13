Supreme Court agrees to consider whether Trump's tax records should be released

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear President Donald Trump's appeal of lower court orders, now on hold, that require his banks and accountants to turn over financial records to the House and local prosecutors in New York.

By granting review of these cases now, the justices made it possible for them to be heard during the current court term, most likely in March, with a decision by the end of June — just as the general election campaign heats up.

The court will decide whether President Trump's accounting firm must respond to a grand jury subpoena obtained by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance. It seeks nearly a decade's worth of tax returns and other financial documents for an investigation of hush money payments made to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, allegations the president has consistently denied.

It will also take up the court battles over subpoenas issued by House committees seeking financial documents from his accountants and two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One.