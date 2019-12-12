EU Council summit to focus on climate change and EU budget

European leaders are meeting in Brussels today (December 12) and tomorrow (December 13) at a Council summit where talk will focus on the bloc's budget and climate change.

This December Council is the first summit for the new leaders of the European institutions, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Charles Michel.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be absent as the UK votes on Thursday in a general election.

Ahead of the summit's opening on Thursday morning, EU Council president Charles Michel said that climate and the European Union's budget were priority topics.

"Climate change is the number one priority for this afternoon's meeting", Michel said. Climate neutrality is a very important goal, it is also a strong signal for the future of Europe. It means we have to invest massively in research, in innovation, in new, strong projects for the future."

"I hope it will be possible to reach an agreement during this summit", Michel added.

The Council, he said, should find "the right balance between classical policies like cohesion, agriculture, and the new policies, like migration, climate change, innovation".

Ahead of the summit on Thursday, Lithuanian, Latvian, Polish and Czech farmers were protesting by the EU institutions in Brussels and calling for EU leaders to allocate higher funds for agriculture in the European budget:

European Council summits are held every three months in Brussels.