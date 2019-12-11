Church's nativity scene in cages to highlight plight of refugees

A church in California has put up a nativity scene with Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cages to shine a light on the plight of the world's refugees.
It was erected outside Claremont United Methodist Church near Los Angeles.
"We don't see this as political at all, we see this as theological, it's why we have a theological statement that's along with the display," said Reverend Karen Clark Ristine.
"We know that this infant, baby Jesus, grew up to be Christ and grew up to be a Christ who calls us to compassion for our neighbour, compassion for one another."
