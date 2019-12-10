Four killed in Czech hospital shooting, police say

At least six people were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at a hospital in the Czech city of Ostrava, Health Minister Adam Vojtech has confirmed.

Police first received a report of a shooting at the hospital in the Poruba district of Ostrava, a city in the north-east of the country, at 07:19 CET and were at the scene five minutes later, they said on Twitter.

They added that people had been evacuated and that they were "intensely searching for the perpetrator".

Police initially published a picture of a man asking for the public for help in locating him but later deleted it from their feed, describing him instead as an "important witness".

They added that they are "searching for another person".