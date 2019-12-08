Outrage in India following string of violent rape and murder cases

Hundreds of women in New Delhi gathered to protest on Saturday against a string of brutal rape cases that have emerged over the last week.

Women performed the choreography to 'A Rapist in Your Path' during Saturday's demonstration - a feminist anthem being performed across the world to call out systemic problems that enable rapists.

The anthem was created in Chile but has been performed across Latin America, as well as in Canada, Australia and European nations like France, Germany and Spain.

The outrage began last week with an attack in Hyderabad where a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was gang raped by four men on her way home from work then killed. Her body was burned in a motorway underpass.

The case prompted a wave of vitriol last Monday, sparking demonstrations in Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Indian police shot the four accused men dead in the early hours of Friday morning. Authorities said the men had tried to escape while taking part in a reconstruction of the crime but many are considering this as an extrajudicial killing.

Another victim died of her injuries on Saturday after being attacked and burned alive by her rapists while on her way to testify against them in court.

A member of India's opposition Congress Party, Rajiv Tyagi, said government action is needed.

"We want respect for women. The number of rapes happening in the state is a cause of concern. We want the government to stop giving protection to rapists and speed up trials of rape cases," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress Party, lashed out at India's record on preventing gender violence: "India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters."