French climate activists hold stolen Macron portraits at protest

French environmental activists held up stolen portraits of President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Sunday.

A group of activists have stolen more than 130 portraits of Macron from town halls across France. Activists are facing trials around France, with some acquitted and others fined.

They feel the centrist, business-friendly Macron isn't doing enough to reduce France's emissions.

Activists brought the portraits to Sunday's protest and carried them upside down as a metaphor for what they say is the president's hypocrisy.

The protest comes during the UN's climate conference in Madrid. They held 100 portraits to mark 100 days before France's local elections.

Activists are angry that France has lagged on its international commitments to increase renewable energies.