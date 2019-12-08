French climate activists hold stolen Macron portraits at protest

French environmental activists held up stolen portraits of President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Sunday.
A group of activists have stolen more than 130 portraits of Macron from town halls across France. Activists are facing trials around France, with some acquitted and others fined.
They feel the centrist, business-friendly Macron isn't doing enough to reduce France's emissions.
Activists brought the portraits to Sunday's protest and carried them upside down as a metaphor for what they say is the president's hypocrisy.
The protest comes during the UN's climate conference in Madrid. They held 100 portraits to mark 100 days before France's local elections.
Activists are angry that France has lagged on its international commitments to increase renewable energies.
More No Comment
Ice-mining: Watch how this Chinese city gets its ice for sculptures
Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside British embassy in Brussels
London architests showcase sustainable gingerbread city of the future
France brought to a near-standstill as enormous strike gets underway
Artists shine a spotlight on climate concerns at Lyon's light festival
Rare sighting for coastguards as orcas visit Italian coastal waters
Dozens rescued from their homes after severe floods inundate Spain
Czech village hosts re-enactment of Napoleon's Battle of Austerlitz
Queen Elizabeth hosts NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace
Greta Thunberg heading to COP25 in Madrid after crossing Atlantic on catamaran
Juncker hands over to Ursula von der Leyen
Egg thrown at Maltese Justice Minister Owen Bonnici by angry protesters
'Their future': Extinction Rebellion mothers demand action on climate
Monkeys in Hokkaido botanical garden rest in hot spring