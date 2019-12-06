Serial rapist Joseph McCann was found guilty on Friday of 37 charges at his trial in Old Bailey, the London court told Euronews, including rapes against women and children, sexual assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

McCann will be sentenced on Monday, the court added. He faces a life imprisonment sentence.

McCann became the UK's most wanted man last spring when he went on a criminal rampage between April 20 and May 5, travelling the country to assault a dozen victims at knifepoint.

The indictment document, seen by Euronews, details some of the horrific abuse suffered by those he abducted.

Earlier this year, the UK Ministry of Justice admitted that McCann should still have been in prison for previous violent offences when he committed these crimes, but was released by mistake by authorities.

The case is likely to spark a political debate on imprisonment and the justice system, just a week after a terror attack was committed near London Bridge by a man who had benefited from early release.

READ MORE: London Bridge attack prompts criticism of UK's 'failing' prison system