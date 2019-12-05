Strike in pictures: A look at the national mobilisation in France

Public sector workers in France have brought transportation in the country to a virtual standstill as they protest pension reforms in the country.

Protesters gathered Thursday morning in France's third-largest city, Lyon, where temperatures were just above freezing.

Police blocked several bridges in the town in preparation for the protests.

The strike comes as the city prepares for its largest tourist event of the year - the Fête des lumières - that brings over a million tourists to the city each year.

Here's a look at the strike in pictures:

