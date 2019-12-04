BREAKING NEWS
Rare sighting for coastguards as orcas visit Italian coastal waters

Italian coastguards were treated to a rare sighting on Sunday, December 1, when four orcas were spotted swimming near the port city of Genoa.

Orcas normally live in the colder Atlantic Ocean waters and only occasionally travel to the Mediterranean.

The group – three adults and a calf – were seen swimming just a few hundred meters from the shore shore.

The sighting is very rare in Italian seas, in 200 years there have only been 10 sightings.

