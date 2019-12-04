Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS

Good Morning Europe

'NATO will declare that space is a new domain', says former Deputy Assistant Secretary General

 Comments
By  Richard Good 
'NATO will declare that space is a new domain', says former Deputy Assistant Secretary General
Copyright
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved - Evan Vucci
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Very public political disputes have undermined NATO’s 70th anniversary celebrations in London.

But underneath the sparring, the fundamentals of the organisation remain strong, argues Jamie Shea, who is Senior Fellow at the think tank Friends of Europe.

The former NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General says a number of policy developments show the alliance is preparing for the challenges of tomorrow. One of those is a new move to establish security in space.

“You have to distinguish between those issues that for which NATO is responsible and the global strategic issues, which are not immediately in NATO’s basket, but which leaders like to discuss when they come together,” says Shea.

“If you look at the strictly NATO portion of the story, there’s good news on burden-sharing. President Trump is now giving the European allies credit for upping their defence spending.

“One thing that is going to be very significant today is that NATO will declare that space is a new domain of operations. And the members are coming together around an agreed policy on China.”

Watch the interview with Jamie Shea in the video player above

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.