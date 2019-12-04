A former Labour Party MP has urged voters to back the opposition Conservative Party in the upcoming election in a bid to "stop Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister".
Ivan Lewis, who is now running as an independent, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he believed voting Conservative was "the right thing to do" as it would "make sure Brexit is delivered".
He said: "Voting Conservative...is the only way to make sure Brexit is delivered, protect our national security and make sure the economy doesn’t crash with devastating consequences for working and vulnerable people.
The 52-year-old also said he believed a Tory vote in his constituency of Bury South would be "the only way...to say no to anti-semitism", which touches upon the scandal that has enveloped the Labour Party in recent months.
Lewis quit the Labour Party in 2017, citing reasons of poor handling of the ongoing anti-semitism crisis.
It came a year after he was suspended from the party over allegations of sexual harassment made against him - allegations that he has denied.
Polling in recent weeks has seen the Conservatives gaining ground in Bury South, which voted in favour of Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum.