****IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT**** At last weeks Hustings for the Jewish Community, a Kindertransport survivor and long-standing supporter asked me in view of the threat posed by Corbyn to support the Conservative candidate in Bury South. My 79 year old Socialist father told me that if I wasn’t a candidate for the first time in his life he would vote Conservative. Last week I was subject to an anti Semitic post from the Facebook Account of a senior Unite Trade union Official. In this election, I have spoken to many Bury South voters who have told me the priority for our local community and country is to stop Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister. As the Independent Candidate, I am grateful for the support I have received but it is now clear that the best way to stop Corbyn in Bury South is to vote Conservative and support their candidate Christian Wakeford. So today, I'm asking the thousands of voters in Bury South who don’t think Corbyn is fit to be Prime Minister to vote Conservative. Many will be voting Conservative for the first time and it will require much soul searching. But it is the right thing to do. I know some of you will have used your postal votes to vote for me and I am extremely grateful. I am sorry I was unable to make this announcement earlier. I hope you will understand how difficult it has been to make this decision. But I believe at this stage in the election this is the right thing to do. I spoke to the Secretary of State for Education, this morning who has assured me that if re-elected the new Conservative Government will look positively at the application which has been submitted for the new Secondary School in Radcliffe. Christian is also committed to strongly opposing the destruction of local Greenbelt. Voting Conservative in Bury South is the only way to make sure Brexit is delivered, protect our national security and make sure the economy doesn’t crash with devastating consequences for working and vulnerable people. It’s the only way for decent people of all faiths and none to say no to anti-semitism and show solidarity with their Jewish neighbours, workmates and friends. I say to my Labour friends, Corbyn’s Labour Party is not the Labour Party of our parents and Grandparents. It is unreasonable of me to expect you all to leave the party because of anti-semitism. But it is unreasonable of you to admit there is a serious anti-semitism problem in the party then expect me to join you in the mantra , “but the most important thing is we have a Labour Government.” Imagine if this institutionalised racism was against any other minority community. Thank you for all you have done to support me politically over the past thirty years and for the amazing personal friendships and loyalty some of you have shown to me. Corbyn’s “free for all”, “free for everyone” manifesto is unaffordable, undeliverable and will “tank” the economy. When there is economic meltdown, it is not those at the top who suffer but ordinary hardworking people and the most vulnerable in society. His hostility to our key intelligence allies means if he were to become Prime Minister we will not be trusted with crucial information to keep our citizens safe. He has preferred the values of Russia and Iran to Britain and America all his political life. He has supported terrorists who have committed the most terrible acts of violence against innocent people. He thinks it’s wrong for us to love our country and be proud to be British. Now, he wants a second referendum on Brexit. Most people want MPs to get on with it, pass the deal and move the country forward. At this election, the future of our country is on the line like never before. The only way to stop Corbyn in Bury South is to vote Conservative. This is not a decision I have taken lightly but I believe it to be in the best interests of the Constituency and the Country. Thank you for giving me the honour of representing my hometown for the past 22 years. It has been a tremendous privilege. I will never stop working for a fairer and more just society.