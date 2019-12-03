Former head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker officially handed over his function to Ursula von der Leyen during a ceremony on Tuesday.
A portrait of Juncker was unveiled next to the other former presidents.
Giving a short speech afterwards, a joking Juncker expressed his gratitude for the years in service and also had some advice for von der Leyen, wishing her "great ears" to interpret the whispering in Brussels, the members states and the European Parliament.
He then symbolically gave her a ceremonial bell but said it was "absolutely useless".
Von der Leyen, as the head of the EU executive, will be in charge of trade negotiations, and economic and climate policy for 500 million Europeans and antitrust rulings.
Her five-year Commission, which began on Sunday December 1, is composed of the College of Commissioners from 27 EU countries.
Together, the 27 Members of the College are the Commission's political leadership.
They are assigned responsibility for specific policy areas by the President.
More No Comment
Egg thrown at Maltese Justice Minister Owen Bonnici by angry protesters
'Their future': Extinction Rebellion mothers demand action on climate
Monkeys in Hokkaido botanical garden rest in hot spring
Hong Kong protesters hold US flags and praise Donald Trump
Hockey game becomes bear pit as 45,000 teddy bears hit the ice
Hong Kong marchers keep pressure on Lam after local vote
Ceremony marking new European Commission and 10 years of Lisbon Treaty
Hundreds rally in Yangon in support of Suu Kyi
Germany's biggest gathering of Santa Clauses
Famed monarch butterflies flutter to Mexico for annual migration
Made of money? Russia artist and billionaire make $1m throne
Cities across world finding unique ways to celebrate Christmas
PM and Mayor join police chiefs on tour of bridge attack scene
Security forces open fire at protesters in Baghdad