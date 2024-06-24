EventsEventsPodcasts
A skater jumps in a performance for Go Skateboarding Day 2024 in Santiago, Chile on Sunday
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Thousands of skateboarders take to the streets of Chile's capital

Thousands of skateboarders took to the streets of Santiago's capital to celebrate World Skateboarding Day on Sunday.

The tradition, which has more than two decades of history, was established in 2004 by the International Association of Skate Companies (IASC) to celebrate skate culture and promote skateboarding.

Sunday saw the streets of the Chilean capital, Santiago, come alive with the energy of thousands of skateboarders. They showcased their acrobatics and enjoyed their sport, all while being cheered on by delighted outlookers.

