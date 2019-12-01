Tens of thousands turn out for anti-Salvini 'sardine' protest

In Italy, tens of thousands of people filled the Piazza della Republica in Florence on Saturday to protest the presence of far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini.

The demonstration was organised by the the so-called 'sardine' movement - which opposes the populism and nationalism that Salvini represents. The 'sardines' aren't aligned with with any political party but at one point the crowd broke into the left-wing resistance song Bella Ciao.

The 'sardine' flashmob started just weeks ago in Bologna as a counter-protest to a rally Salvini was attending. Its name comes from the idea of cramming as many people as possible into the city's Piazza Maggiore square.

The goal of its founders was to match the 6,000 people expected to turn out for Salvini. In the end, an estimated 15,000 'sardines' showed up.

'Sardine' demonstrations have taken place across Italy - including in the cities of Palermo, Genoa, Rimini and Sorrento. An event in Rome is scheduled for December 14.