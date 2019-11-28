BREAKING NEWS

Italy

Mafia crook among 19 suspects in plot to create new Nazi party in Italy

 Comments
By  Alastair Jamieson 
Police said the group planned to use simialr name and symbols to the Nazi party
Police said the group planned to use simialr name and symbols to the Nazi party -
Copyright
ANSA/Italian police
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Italian police carried out a number of raids on Thursday as part of a two-year investigation into far-right extremists suspected of planning a new Nazi party in Italy.

The homes of 19 alleged extremists in various parts of Italy were searched, police said in a new release.

It is alleged they wanted to create a far-right group called the Partito Nazionalsocialista Italiano dei Lavoratori — or Italian National Socialist Workers' Party.

Some allegedly had access to weapons and recruited on social media.

Among the 19 suspects is a leading figure in the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, who has criminal convictions and previous links to another far-right group, Forza Nuova. Police said his involvement was “significant.”

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.