Loud bang that woke London was sonic boom caused by fighter jets

A loud bang overheard in London early on Sunday morning was a sonic boom caused by Royal Air Force fighter jets, the Metropolitan Police and UK Ministry of Defence said.

The planes scrambled after an aircraft lost communications while in UK airspace.

The Ministry of Defence said the typhoon fighter jets originated from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and were scrambled as part of the UK's "Quick Reaction Alert" procedures.

"The aircraft was intercepted and communications re-established. The Typhoons have now returned," the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Alp Toker, the director of internet observatory Netblocks, tweeted that the aircraft was originally from Tel Aviv and flew over central London.

According to Airbus, typhoon fighter jets can take off in less than eight seconds.