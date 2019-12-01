Auschwitz Memorial asks Amazon to remove 'inappropriate' listings

The Auschwitz Memorial asked Amazon on Sunday to take down items featured on the website that it said were inappropriate.

The museum pointed to Amazon pages listing objects such as Christmas ornaments and bottle openers with various decorative images, including a photo of the entrance of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, where over one million Jewish men, women and children died after being deported by the Nazi regime between 1940 and 1945.

"Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate", the Twitter account for the Auschwitz Memorial museum tweeted on Sunday. "Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful."

"We ask Amazon to remove the items of those suppliers."

Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.