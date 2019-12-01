22 killed in Tunisian bus crash, another 21 injured

A bus crash in Tunisia left 22 people dead in a traffic accident Sunday in the northwest region of the country.

It appeared the bus crashed into a metal barrier and plummeted into a valley, according to a statement from the Tunisia Ministry of Interior. The bus, owned by a local travel agency, was carrying 43 passengers on a recreational tour from Tunis to Ain Draham.

The 21 passengers who survived the crash were injured and taken to hospitals in the region, the ministry said.

Ain Draham, a local tourist spot renowned for its mountainous reliefs on the border with Algeria, is located about 115 miles west of Tunis.