Euro 2020: Portugal, France and Germany in same group

Who will follow Portugal as the next winner of the UEFA Euro championship?

The draw for Euro 2020 championship was revealed on Saturday in Bucarest, Romania.

It includes intense pools, such as the one opposing Portugal, the current Euro champion, to Germany and France, which won the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Teams of the Euro 2020 tournament will compete from 12 June to 12 July 2020.

The tournament will be played in 12 different European countries in a one-off format to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.

Turkey will play Italy at the opening match in Rome on 12 June.

Take a look at the full draw for Euro 2020 below:

Group A: (Rome and Baku)

Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: (Copenhagen and St Petersburg)

Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: (Amsterdam and Bucharest)

Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Playoff winner D *

Group D: (London and Glasgow)

England, Croatia, Playoff winner C, Czech Republic

Group E: (Bilbao and Dublin)

Spain, Sweden, Poland, Playoff winner B

Group F: (Munich and Budapest)

Play off winner A *, Portugal, Germany, France

Play off groups (to be played in March)

Playoff A:

Iceland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria

Playoff B:

Bosnia, Slovakia, Ireland, Northern Ireland

Playoff C:

Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel

Playoff D:

Kosovo, North Macedonia, Georgia, Belarus

* If Romania win playoff A, they will be moved to Group C and the winners of playoff D will move to Group F.