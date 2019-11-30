Celebrities open seasonal skating rink in Moscow's Red Square

Celebrities helped open the seasonal skating rink in Moscow's Red Square.
Former Olympic champion figure skater Tatyana Navka, who is married to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, presented an excerpt from her new ice show.
She was later joined by Alina Zagitova, another World and Olympic champion in figure skating.
It's now the 14th season the rink has opened its doors to the public.
