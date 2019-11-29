BREAKING NEWS

Iraq's prime minister submits resignation as deadly protests sweep country

By Saphora Smith with NBC News World News
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi -
Iraq's embattled prime minister said Friday he would submit his resignation following weeks of deadly anti-government protests, making him the second Mideast leader forced to step down after demonstrations in recent weeks.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his intention to resign Friday live on Iraqi television, the day after more than 40 protesters were killed in clashes with security forces.

Lebanon's prime minister Saad Hariri announced last monththat he was handing in his resignation to the president after he hit a "dead end" amid nationwide protests.

