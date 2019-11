After a month's delay, the first female President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and her team of 27 commissioners have been given the green light by European lawmakers in Strasbourg.

In her speech, von der Leyen said, "Europe needs to care for the things people care about."

On Wednesday, Euronews took to the streets of Brussels to find out exactly what the people care about. We asked EU citizens to rate the Commission's four priorities for the first one hundred days in office.

