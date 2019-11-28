BREAKING NEWS

Space Chronicles with Luca Parmitano

Ask our Astronaut | How does farming work in space?

Ask our Astronaut | How does farming work in space?
Euronews logo
By Luca Parmitano 
Text size Aa Aa

Back in October, we asked for your questions for Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano. More than a hundred of you sent them in, from all around the internet – Facebook to Twitter, Instagram to Reddit.

They ranged from the sublime – Juliette, aged 10, asked which of your five senses do you use the most in space – to the ridiculous: “How do you fart in space?”

Luca has chosen his favourites and will be answering in a weekly series called Ask Our Astronaut.

Here is a question from Yustinus Nambi Purus Sadjati from Jakarta:

"Which food plants grow best at ISS? How's the prospect of farming fish or chicken at space for future Moon & Mars explorers? Thank you."

In this episode, Luca shares with us unique footage of the plants cultivated in space, including a rather special lettuce.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.