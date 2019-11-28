Ask our Astronaut | How does farming work in space?

Back in October, we asked for your questions for Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano. More than a hundred of you sent them in, from all around the internet – Facebook to Twitter, Instagram to Reddit.

They ranged from the sublime – Juliette, aged 10, asked which of your five senses do you use the most in space – to the ridiculous: “How do you fart in space?”

Luca has chosen his favourites and will be answering in a weekly series called Ask Our Astronaut.

Here is a question from Yustinus Nambi Purus Sadjati from Jakarta:

"Which food plants grow best at ISS? How's the prospect of farming fish or chicken at space for future Moon & Mars explorers? Thank you."

In this episode, Luca shares with us unique footage of the plants cultivated in space, including a rather special lettuce.