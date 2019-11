More than a dozen people died after Albania was rocked by the most powerful earthquake to hit the country in decades.

The 6.4-magnitude tremor struck in the early hours of Tuesday, sending buildings crashing to the floor in some areas.

Thumane and Durres were among the areas worst hit, while in the capital Tirana residents came running out onto the street.

A woman stands near her damaged house in Thumane Reuters

Emergency personnel work near a damaged building in Thumane Reuters

Military and emergency personnel carry an injured man on a stretcher near a damaged building in Thumane

A damaged building in Durres