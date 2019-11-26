German farmers sow their discontent over agricultural policiies

Tractors gathered at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate as thousands of farmers protested against the government's agricultural policies.
Around 10,000 farmers protesters with around 5,000 tractors.
Farmers claim that the new environmental limits that are planned are too restrictive and that the government is making it impossible for national agriculture to compete against imports, among other things.
Tractors gathered at the historic Brandenburg Gate, in the heart of the capital, blocking large areas of the city with slow-moving convoys along the way with a plan to cause more disruptions when leaving at rush hour.
