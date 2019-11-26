Footage emerges of newborn polar bear at Vienna zoo

A polar bear cub was born at a Vienna zoo for the first time in eight years.
The newborn, which still has no name, was one of a twin to arrive at Schoenbrunn Zoo on Saturday, 9 November.
The second cub died on the same day.
The mother, Nora, has been separated from father Ranzo because male polar bears can be a danger to puppies.
The last time polar bears were born at the zoo was in 2011.
Polar bear cubs generally weigh around 500 grams at birth.
