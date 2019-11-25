Spanish police seize 'drugs submarine' off coast of Galicia

Police in Spain have detained two people after intercepting a submarine suspected of carrying drugs, according to police sources.

The submarine, which was intercepted off the coast of Galicia on Sunday, was believed to be carrying around 3,000 kilograms of cocaine, news agency EFE quoted Spain’s Guardia Civil as saying.

But a central government source told Reuters the narcotics cargo had not yet been confirmed.

Two South American men have since been detained in a joint Guardia Civil and National Police operation, and a third man has escaped, according to the same source.

An operation to surface the vessel is set to resume later on Monday.