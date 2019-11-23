Plane makes emergency landing after flames burst from engine

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles after fire appeared to blow from its right engine.

The Philippines Airlines flight was heading to Manila when it was forced to turn around after taking off from Los Angeles International Airport.

The airline said the plane experienced a "technical problem in one of its engines shortly after take-off."

There were 342 passengers and 18 crew members on board the Boeing 777 plane, the airline company said in a statement.

One father posted a video from inside the plane on social media showing flames coming out of the right engine. He had been filming his daughter's reaction to taking off.

Other social media users recorded the plane from the ground.

"I've never seen fire come out of an aeroplane before," said Andrew Ames, who recorded the plane from the ground.

The airline said they appreciated the "calmness and patience" of the passengers who they said were being rebooked onto other flights.