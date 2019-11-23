Orphanage's tall order as it helps care for abandoned baby giraffe

This baby giraffe is recovering at a rhino orphanage in South Africa after being abandoned by this mother.
He was taken in aged just two days old after being found in a comatose state.
"He was very weak, his mother had left him alone, so we had to put him onto IV fluids and yes he is doing a lot better now," said the orphanage's caretaker, Janie Van Heerden. "We feed him milk, he is trying to eat leaves, he is starting to try and he's doing a lot better. Possibly soon he will be able to go home."
The giraffe, named Jazz, is recovering under the watchful eye of a dog called Hunter.
More No Comment
Massacre of journalists in Philippines marked 10 years on
The future's bright: Boy cries after seeing colours for the first time
'Ich bin ein surfer': Berliners get first artificial wave factory
Huge fire destroys British seaside hotel
Protests continue in Santiago despite reforms proposals
Pope slams use of women and children for prostitution in Thailand
Mexico celebrates anniversary of 1910 revolution
F1 team realises the challenge of changing tyres in weightlessness
Egyptian man builds eco-friendly home using only recycled material
Pope Francis arrives in Thailand at start of Asia trip
A million lights illuminate London's Royal Botanical Gardens
Brazil home made with of over 6,000 bottles
Woman endangers herself to rescue scorched koala from Australian bushfire
Opulent €135,000 Christmas tree unveiled in Copenhagen