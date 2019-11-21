BREAKING NEWS

USA

Live updates: How long each candidate has talked at tonight's debate

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Jiachuan Wu and Joe Murphy and Jeremia Kimelman with NBC News Politics
A composite image of the leading Democratic presidential candidates.
Copyright
Robin Muccari NBC News
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

In these presidential debates, the leader in the polls tends to get more speaking time. In October's debate it was Elizabeth Warren. In September it was Joe Biden.

Does Pete Buttigieg's recent Iowa surge mean he will reap the largest share of talk time? Find out with our up-to-the-minute graphic tracking the speaking times of all the candidates in the debate.

#embed-20191113-november-debate-timer iframe {width: 1px;min-width: 100%}

This graphic was produced in collaboration with The Washington Post. See what they're tracking for the fifth Democratic debate.

Read the NBC News liveblog for the latest news and analysis from the fifth Democratic debate and see ourlive-updating graphic of attacks between candidates.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.