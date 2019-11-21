Live updates: How long each candidate has talked at tonight's debate

In these presidential debates, the leader in the polls tends to get more speaking time. In October's debate it was Elizabeth Warren. In September it was Joe Biden.

Does Pete Buttigieg's recent Iowa surge mean he will reap the largest share of talk time? Find out with our up-to-the-minute graphic tracking the speaking times of all the candidates in the debate.

This graphic was produced in collaboration with The Washington Post. See what they're tracking for the fifth Democratic debate.

