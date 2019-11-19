Sweden will not proceed with a rape investigation into Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Eva-Marie Persson, said that the evidence for the allegation - which relates to an incident in 2010 - was not sufficient to prove a criminal act was committed.

The case was shelved in 2017 when Assange was resident in London's Ecuadorian embassy, where he was holed up for seven years until being removed in April 2019. Persson said the case was dropped at this point because it was not possible for Britain to extradite Assange to Sweden.

But once Assange left the embassy in April, "this impediment to enforcement was removed," she said, at which point lawyers representing the alleged victim requested that the case be re-opened.

Since then, she said the prosecutors had interviewed a total of seven witnesses, five that were spoken to during the original investigation and two other individuals.

But the evidence it has gathered was "not sufficient to deem that the alleged criminal act can be proven."

Assange is currently incarcerated in the UK preparing to fight extradition to the U.S., where he is wanted for violating an espionage law and conspiring to hack government computers.

He faces decades in a U.S. prison if he is convicted.