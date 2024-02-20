Video. WATCH: Hundreds protest in Jersalem for release of hostages

Hundreds of people marched to the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on Monday evening and demanded an immediate deal to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas still holds dozens of the roughly 250 hostages taken in the 7 October attack, after more than 100 were released during a one-week truce in November.

Those releases were in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas has said it won’t release all of the remaining hostages until Israel ends the war and withdraws from Gaza.

It is also demanding the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including top militants.

Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected those demands.

In a speech before American Jewish leaders on Sunday, he said pressure should be applied on Qatar, which played a key role in mediating last year’s cease-fire and hostage release deal.

The US says it is still pushing for a truce and hostage-release, and that it would veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire because it conflicts with those efforts.