Trump's surprise hospital visit was routine, White House doctor says

It's wasn't any "urgent or acute issues" that sent President Donald Trump to the hospital over the weekend, the White House physician said Monday. It was for a routine interim checkup, he said, echoing comments from the president and his team.

The disclosure came amid speculation surrounding Trump's visit Sunday to Walter Reed Medical Center, which was not announced ahead of time.

Unlike the president's previous two physicals, which came with advance notice and were included on his public schedule, Sunday's visit was announced only in a tweet. Trump said he'd begun "phase one" of his yearly physical — though his last physical was in February.

On Monday, the physician, Sean Conley, said in a memo that "scheduling uncertainties" had kept the visit off the record.

Trump's visit with Conley lasted an hour, the doctor said. Then the president toured the hospital and spoke with the family of a soldier undergoing surgery, Conley said.

"Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain," Conley said, adding that Trump did not undergo cardiac or neurologic evaluations.

Conley shared the results of Trump's cholesterol test and said he would include the president's other labs and exams in next year's report.