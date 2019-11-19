Corbyn and Johnson clash over Brexit in first TV debate

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Labour Party rival Jeremy Corbyn are going head to head in their first TV debate this Tuesday ahead of snap elections on December 12.

In his opening statement, Corbyn said he will get Brexit sorted by giving people the final say and respect their will.

"There is only one reason why we're having this election," Johnson said. "It's a deadlocked Parliament." "We have a deal that's ready to go," he said with reference to his Brexit deal with the EU.

He reiterated that the UK will leave the EU on January 31.

"Will you campaign for leave or remain?" Johnson asked Corbyn. The Labour leader said he will carry out a referendum and "abide by the people's decision."

"Is the union worth sacrificing for Brexit?" a member of the audience asked. "This deal is damaging to this country, " Corbyn replied.

"We have a deal that keeps the whole of the UK together as we come out of the EU," the Prime Minister said. He accused Corbyn of striking a deal with the Scottish National Party, which Corbyn denied.

"We are ruling out a referendum for Scotland," Johnson said.

The debate is hosted by ITV and is broadcast live from Salford in Greater Manchester. It started at 9 pm CET (8 pm BST).

Euronews correspondent Vincent McAviney is in the studio following the debate.

Johnson's lead narrowing

While Johnson is leading in opinion polls, his Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to 12 points, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday.

Ahead of Britain's election in just over three weeks' time, support for the Conservatives stood at 42%, down three points from YouGov's previous poll published on Saturday, while Labour was up two points at 30%.

Debate preparations

The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were unchanged on 15% and the Brexit Party was on 4%, also unchanged.

Both leaders have been preparing for their head-to-head in their own way.

Corbyn, a lifelong pacifist, posted a video online of himself in a barbershop getting a beard trim.

Johnson took a more pugilistic approach, stepping into a boxing ring in Manchester and throwing punches for the cameras.

Suddenly wary of sending the wrong message, however, Johnson paused to explain to the attending media: "I don't want to be too aggressive here. This is more therapeutic boxing than aggressive boxing. This is boxing as therapy."