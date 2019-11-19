Read the full statements from impeachment witnesses Vindman, Williams

Two aides who were listening in on the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy testified Tuesday as part of the House's impeachment inquiry.

Read the full opening statements from National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alex Vindman and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, below:

Lt. Col. Alex Vindman

20191119 Ltc Alex Vindman Opening Statement (PDF)

20191119 Ltc Alex Vindman Opening Statement (Text)

Jennifer Williams

2019 11 19 Williams Opening Statement (PDF)

2019 11 19 Williams Opening Statement (Text)