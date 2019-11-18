Watch: How is Europe faring on violence against women?

An estimated 35% of women have experienced some form of violence in their lifetimes, a statistic that few would not find alarming.

But from France and Spain to Turkey, women are taking a stance against violence, protesting murder rates for women killed by an intimate partner and a lack of resources for victims.

Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, Euronews journalists spoke about how the issue has resonated in their countries.

According to the United Nations, 58% per cent of the 87,000 women murdered in 2017 were killed by intimate partners or family members.

More than a third of women intentionally killed were killed by a former or current intimate partner.

Euronews will be covering the topics of violence against women and domestic violence in a series of articles this week.