German children fish out WWII ammunition from pond

Three children fished out World War Two ammunition from a pond in Germany, police revealed on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ohrdruf, a town in the east-central state of Thuringia.

The three children reeled out ammunition and bullet fragments from the pond by using a strong magnet, local police said in a statement.

Once they realised what they had dragged out, they called the police who locked the site down and disposed of the equipment. No one was hurt.

Police warned people against "such recreational activities" and stressed that they should leave any ammunition they come across on the spot they were found and immediately call the authorities.

Seventy-five years after the end of WWII, unexploded bombs are regularly found across the country. Earlier this year, 16,000 people had to be evacuated in Frankfurt while experts defused a 500 kilogramme WWII bomb found near the European Central bank.

