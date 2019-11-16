Britain's Prince Andrew has admitted it was "the wrong thing to do" to stay at the home of US businessman and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew went on to say that his judgement was probably influenced by his "tendency to be too honourable".

Andrew has recently apologised over his friendship with Epstein.

One of Epstein's accusers Virginia Giuffre has said she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island between 1999 and 2002 when she says Epstein kept her as a "sex slave".

Andrew told the BBC he had "no recollection" of meeting Giuffre.

Epstein, 66, died by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, according to an official autopsy released following his death.

The sparely worded official announcement detailing the autopsy conclusions rebutted a host of conspiracy theories — including one promoted by US President Donald Trump — that had circulated on social media about the death of the well-connected former money manager.