Hungary’s Justice Minister clashed angrily with a Dutch MEP in a debate about European values that drew gasps from the audience.

Judit Varga, a member of Viktor Orban’s government, dismissed concerns about press freedom in Hungary and claimed that 80 percent of media in Hungary was critical — a comment that prompted laughter at the event in Amsterdam.

She also dismissed a comment by Sophie in ‘t Veld, from the Dutch D66 party, that proposed migrant quotas were not a major problem for the EU, saying that normalizing immigration sent “the wrong message” to the world.