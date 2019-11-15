BREAKING NEWS

Hungary

Hungary minister Judit Varga clashes with Dutch MEP in debate on European values

 Comments
By Euronews 
Hungary minister Judit Varga clashes with Dutch MEP in debate on European values
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Hungary’s Justice Minister clashed angrily with a Dutch MEP in a debate about European values that drew gasps from the audience.

Judit Varga, a member of Viktor Orban’s government, dismissed concerns about press freedom in Hungary and claimed that 80 percent of media in Hungary was critical — a comment that prompted laughter at the event in Amsterdam.

She also dismissed a comment by Sophie in ‘t Veld, from the Dutch D66 party, that proposed migrant quotas were not a major problem for the EU, saying that normalizing immigration sent “the wrong message” to the world.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.