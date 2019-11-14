Authorities in California said on Thursday they were responding to an active shooter situation at a high school in Santa Clarita, a city north of Los Angeles.

Five victims are reportedly being treated.

Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received four patients, three of whom are in a "critical condition".

A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter.

Saugus High School and all schools in the William S Hart district were placed on lockdown while authorities flooded the scene.