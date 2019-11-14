BREAKING NEWS

Gunman at large and injuries reported after high school shooting in Santa Clarita, California

By Euronews 
Gunman at large and injuries reported after high school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Authorities in California said on Thursday they were responding to an active shooter situation at a high school in Santa Clarita, a city north of Los Angeles.

Five victims are reportedly being treated.

Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received four patients, three of whom are in a "critical condition".

A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter.

Saugus High School and all schools in the William S Hart district were placed on lockdown while authorities flooded the scene.

