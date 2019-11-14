Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick to announce presidential bid

WASHINGTON — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick intends to run for president and has been making calls to allies in recent days to let them know, two sources with direct knowledge of his plans said Wednesday.

His decision to enter the Democratic primary comes against the backdrop of the realities of the political calendar — the filing deadline in all-important New Hampshire is Friday — as well as continued consternation from some Democrats about whether the current field presents viable options to beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Patrick ruled out a presidential bid earlier this year, telling NBC10 at the time that he had concerns about the negativity of a campaign and the impact of that on his family.

Should the former Massachusetts governor, who served from 2007 to 2015, jump into the race, the late entry presents big hurdles, both in fundraising and when it comes to building a campaign organization that can keep pace with other candidates who have been running for almost a year.

Patrick isn't the only Democrat mulling a late entry into the race. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will decide "soon," according to a source close to him, if he wants to jump into the race. He has already filed in Arkansas and Alabama, a move meant to keep his options open if he decides to run.