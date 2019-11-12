Former Bolivian President Morales accepts political asylum in Mexico

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales accepted political asylum in Mexico after resigning on Sunday.

Morales wrote on Twitter that he had left for Mexico and was grateful to have been granted asylum.

"It hurts to leave the country for political reasons, but I will always be there. Soon I will return with more strength and energy," Morales tweeted.

Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that Morales was travelling to Mexico, sharing a photo of the former leader in what was a Mexican Air Force plane.

Ebrard said the plane was protected by international conventions, writing: "your life and integrity are safe."

Morales resigned after Bolivia's military suggested that he leave to maintain stability in the country.

The decision came shortly after the Organisation of American States (OAS) found irregularities in a disputed election result in October. Intense protests had followed the controversial election that saw Morales win with a slim majority.

He had been in power for nearly 14 years.

The socialist had called his resignation a "civic coup".



