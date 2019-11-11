Brexit party leader Nigel Farage announced that the party would not contest Conservative seats in the House of Commons in the upcoming December general election.

"The Brexit Party will not contest the 317 seats the Conservatives won at the last election," Farage announced while speaking about the party's election strategy.

Farage said he had considered the consequences of fielding 600 candidates and thought it would create a hung parliament. He said he was concerned about Liberal Democrat gains.

The party plans to concentrate their effort on Labour party and the "rest of the remainer" seats in order to prevent a second referendum.

"I think if there was a second referendum, it would be disastrous," Farage said.

He said he changed his mind in part after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they would not extend the transition period beyond 2020. Farage insisted that he hoped Johnson would keep his promise.